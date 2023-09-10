Uility stores to be established in all the prisons of Punjab: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Saturday and inaugurated utility store, established in the jail to provide real relief to prisoners for the first time in history of Punjab. The CM visited the store and inspected the edibles provided in the utility store for the pris­oners. He ordered to shift the store within the jail premises at an appropriate place so that all prisoners could benefit from the facility and could purchase items according to their needs.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that utility store would be estab­lished in all the prisons of Pun­jab, saying that the prisoners could purchase quality items at subsidized rates. He directed to establish utility stores in other prisons of Pun­jab within 30 days. He apprised that a bakery would also be opened in the prisons and pris­oners could purchase bakery item at rea­sonable rates. He also met with the relatives and dear ones coming to meet with the pris­oners and inquired from the relatives of prisoner about their problems and issued directions on the spot for their resolution.