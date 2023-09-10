Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war ‘nothing to be proud of’

KYIV-Kyiv on Saturday criticised the G20 leaders’ statement on the Russian invasion, which denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name. “Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. At the same time, in terms of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Group of 20 has nothing to be proud of,” said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman at the Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry. Nikolenko posted a photo of a part of the statement edited in red, changing “the war in Ukraine” to “the war against Ukraine” and adding references to Russia.

The document had said that “all states” should “refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state”.

There was no explicit reference to Russia, unlike in a G20 statement in Bali last year that cited a UN resolution condemning “in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”. “It’s obvious that the Ukraine’s participation (in the meeting) would allow the participants to better understand the situation,” Nikolenko said.

UKRAINE SAYS ‘WILL NEVER FORGET’ JAPAN’S HUMANITARIAN AID

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday thanked his Japanese counterpart for Tokyo’s humanitarian support, and praised efforts to rebuild the war-torn country.

“I want (Foreign Minister Yoshimasa) Hayashi and the entire Japanese people to know that the Ukrainian people remember and will never forget the humanitarian aid,” Dmytro Kuleba said during a joint press conference.

Japan is “preparing to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine,” Kuleba said. “We call on others to follow their example.”

Earlier Hayashi visited Bucha, the emblematic site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, the Kyiv region administration said. It posted photos of Japan’s top diplomat visiting a cemetery, where civilians killed during the Russian occupation have been laid to rest.

As expected due to Japan’s post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures, Tokyo did not offer military support. “This country has already demonstrated that it can do many other important things in the field of security,” Kuleba said, announcing the beginning of negotiations on bilateral security guarantees.

Hayashi was accompanied by Japanese business representatives on his visit, during which he also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.