Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4.5-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

NEWS WIRE
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swat   -   A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly in Swat, on Monday. The quake had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at 8:20am UTC (1:20pm Pakistan time), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The tremors were felt across Swat and its surroundings, causing momentary panic among residents. The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 kilometres, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes. There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities are actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety. On August 29, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tremors were felt across various cities of KP, including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir, and Charsadda. Jolts were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. No loss of life had been reported.

STS releases answer keys for police constable written test

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024