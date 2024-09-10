Tuesday, September 10, 2024
4 development schemes worth Rs11b approved

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 26th meeting of current fiscal year, approved four development schemes of Rs11 billion.Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes. Chief Minister Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies - Rs 100 million Chief Minister Skill Development Program for Transgenders - Rs 860 million Construction of Cancer Centre Buildings at Nishtar Hospital, Multan- Rs 940.479 millionInstitute of Urology & Transplantation, Rawalpindi- Rs 9484.141 million. The PDWP cleared a scheme titled Sewerage System from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore through Trenchless Technology for placing it before ECNEC for further approval.Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials also attended the meeting and highlighted a collective commitment for advancing provincial development through strategic investment in various sectors.

