Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Afghan national arrested for rape in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police in Attock have arrested an Afghan national, Muhammad Javed Afghani, for allegedly raping a woman. The victim, a resident of Sheenbagh, reported that Afghani took her to a vacant rental house where the assault occurred. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and launching an investigation. In another development, three shopkeepers—Majid, Imran, and Zeeshan—have been booked for allegedly threatening Enforcement Inspector Muhammad Abid Shahzad of the Municipal Committee Attock and obstructing his official duties.

Additionally, an unidentified man has been charged with extortion for demanding Rs 0.5 million from Dr. Kaneez Fatima.  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024