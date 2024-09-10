Afghan national arrested for rape in Attock

ATTOCK - Police in Attock have arrested an Afghan national, Muhammad Javed Afghani, for allegedly raping a woman. The victim, a resident of Sheenbagh, reported that Afghani took her to a vacant rental house where the assault occurred. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and launching an investigation. In another development, three shopkeepers—Majid, Imran, and Zeeshan—have been booked for allegedly threatening Enforcement Inspector Muhammad Abid Shahzad of the Municipal Committee Attock and obstructing his official duties.

Additionally, an unidentified man has been charged with extortion for demanding Rs 0.5 million from Dr. Kaneez Fatima.