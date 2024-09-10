Al Baraka Bank, Peekaboo Guru join hands

KARACHI - Al Baraka Bank has partnered with Peekaboo Guru (Pvt) Ltd to drive its digital experiences by integrating Peekaboo Connect into its digital channels. A signing ceremony was held at the head office of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited the other day. Present at the ceremony from Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited were Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO, Muhammad Zohair Saif, Chief Digital Officer, and Mehdi Hassan, CEO of Peekaboo Guru (Pvt) Ltd, along with senior team members of both organizations. This integration will enhance customer access to deals, discounts, promotions, and branch services, with more features to come. Additionally, Peekaboo Guru will onboard merchants to offer exclusive discounts to the bank’s loyal customers. This partnership signifies a commitment to continually improving customer experiences through innovative products and services. On this occasion, Muhammad Atif Hanif said: “Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited’s vision is to be a digital bank of choice for our key value segments. We will partner with global and Pakistani fintechs to create simpler, better & valuable digital experiences for our customers. Peekaboo Guru (Pvt) Ltd is our digital partner in growth which will further enhance our customer experience on Debit Card’s deals and discounts.” “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited,” said Mehdi Hassan, CEO of Peekaboo Guru Private Limited. “By combining our strengths, we are confident that this collaboration will deliver exceptional value and innovation, complementing strategic objectives of Al Baraka Bank.