Angelina celebrates sons Paxx and Maddox’s big achievement at TIFF

TORONTO - Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her latest directorial project Without Blood alongside her sons, Pax and Maddox, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada on September 8, 2024. According to People magazine, the young boys of Jolie and Brad Pitt worked as assistant directors in the new movie. Moreover, apart from Jolie and her sons, the film’s cast including Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, Juan Minujín, Jorge Antonio Guerrero and Patricio José marked their magnificent presence at the star-studded event. In conversation with the media, the Mexican actress shared rare insights about the involvement of Pax and Maddox in the film, revealing that the two “work hard and they are very serious about what they do.” Notably, Hayek also shared that the Maleficent actress was very professional with her sons on the movie’s set. The Frida actress said, “She’s demanding. They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place.” It is important to note that it is Pax’s first healthy appearance after he met with an accident on an electronic bike and he ended up getting forehead injuries. Speaking of Jolie and Pitt’s messy relationship, the former couple, who parted ways in 2016, are still settling their legal matters.

The exes share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.