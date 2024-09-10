Anti-polio drive begins in KP, 5.75m children to be vaccinated

PESHAWAR - The anti-polio campaign has started in 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate 5.754 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

According to the Polio Emergency Operation Centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign is being conducted in two phases. In the first phase of the campaign, a total of 57 lakh 53 thousand 52 children would be administered polio drops in 27 specific districts.

More than 672,000 children would be vaccinated in the second phase, it said adding that 35,259 teams of trained polio workers including 24,862 mobile teams, 7,300 observers, 1,724 fixed teams, 1,245 transit teams and 128 roaming teams have been formed to administer the polio drops.

As many as 7,175 area in-charges have also been deployed for monitoring of these teams to ensure vaccination of all children in these areas.

About 50 thousand security personnel have been deployed for security purpose.