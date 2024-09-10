APNS expresses serious concern on highly objectionable remarks of Gandapur against journslists

ISLAMABAD - Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a statement has strongly condemned the outburst and threatening language used by Gandapur against the journalists at the Islamabad PTI public meeting. They stated that such uncalled for remarks tantamount to sheer harassment to journalists, who perform their professional duty to protect and promote the peoples’ right to know. They observed that Gandapur has intentionally attacked the freedom of press to force the journalists to act as per his dictation and toe the line of a political party. The APNS office-bearers urged upon the leadership of PTI to disassociate and denounce the statement of Gandapur and issue public apology on his statement. The APNS hoped that the PTI leadership would ensure that such remarks would not be repeated in future.