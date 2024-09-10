Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Appointment of University of Okara acting VC challenged in LHC

INP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

OKARA   -   The appointment of acting vice-chancellor of University of Okara Dr Javed Akhtar has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. The court, however, rejected the plea to immediately stop Dr Javed Akhtar from working as University of Okara vice-chancellor. During proceedings on Monday, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh directed petitioner Assistant Professor Dr Hamid Mukhtar to amend his petition as it was not maintainable. Malik Awais Khalid Advocate appeared in court on behalf of University of Okara. The petitioner’s lawyer argued before the court that in presence of pro vice-chancellor an acting vice-chancellor cannot be appointed.

University of Okara’s Legal Adviser Malik Awais Malik objected to the maintainability of the petition, saying petitioner Dr Hamid Mukhtar was not a victim party.

He also maintained that the petition has also not made Punjab government a respondent.

Gandapur’s abusive outburst shows his sheer disregard for Pashtoon norms: Tarar

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024