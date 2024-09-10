Appointment of University of Okara acting VC challenged in LHC

OKARA - The appointment of acting vice-chancellor of University of Okara Dr Javed Akhtar has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. The court, however, rejected the plea to immediately stop Dr Javed Akhtar from working as University of Okara vice-chancellor. During proceedings on Monday, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh directed petitioner Assistant Professor Dr Hamid Mukhtar to amend his petition as it was not maintainable. Malik Awais Khalid Advocate appeared in court on behalf of University of Okara. The petitioner’s lawyer argued before the court that in presence of pro vice-chancellor an acting vice-chancellor cannot be appointed.

University of Okara’s Legal Adviser Malik Awais Malik objected to the maintainability of the petition, saying petitioner Dr Hamid Mukhtar was not a victim party.

He also maintained that the petition has also not made Punjab government a respondent.