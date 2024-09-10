Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Asad Qaiser condemns arrest of PTI leaders, accuses govt of attacking democracy

Asad Qaiser condemns arrest of PTI leaders, accuses govt of attacking democracy
Web Desk
12:03 PM | September 10, 2024
PTI leader Asad Qaiser has condemned the arrest of Barrister Gohar and several other PTI parliamentarians, describing it as an attack on the dignity of the Parliament.

Questioning the Speaker of the National Assembly, Qaiser, a former Speaker himself, asked, "Does any dignity of the Parliament remain in this country? Mr. Speaker, did this happen with your permission?"

Qaiser also criticized the treatment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister, calling it "condemnable." He noted that the people of KP, in particular, were deeply frustrated by these actions.

He further questioned the authorities, asking, "Do you think these tactics will scare anyone?" Qaiser emphasized that holding protests and public gatherings is a constitutional and legal right.

Accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government of leading the country toward instability and chaos, Qaiser warned, "If you think you can stay in power through these methods, your days are numbered."

The senior PTI leader added, "You have attacked democracy, and you will have to answer for it."

It is worth mentioning that just hours before the arrests, Qaiser accused the government of using coercive tactics to force its opponents into supporting a controversial legislative package.

