Audit points out leakage of billions of rupees in weigh station fines

ISLAMABAD - The Auditor General of Pakistan, in its report for the year 2023-24, has uncovered a significant discrepancy in the revenue section of the National Highway Authority (NHA), highlighting an irregularity of over Rs.16 billion in the collection of weigh station fines.

The audit has directed the road authority to launch an inquiry to determine responsibility for the loss of such a substantial amount, as it appears to be a case of systematic embezzlement. However, the department has yet to take direct action.

It is pertinent to note that weigh stations installed on national highways and motorways across the country, which are used to check overloading, are managed by private contractors paid by the NHA. According to regulations, every truck carrying goods in excess of the permissible load should be fined Rs.10,000 by the weigh station, with the fine deposited into the NHA’s account by the concerned operator.

During an inspection of records, the audit found that Rs.1.08 billion was collected in fines for overloaded trucks/vehicles during the financial year 2021-22 at eight weigh stations installed on N-5, commonly known as G.T. Road. However, a review of the monthly activity report compiled by the Electronic Toll and Traffic Management (ETTM) Section for the same year revealed that a total of 2.34 million trucks were weighed. Of these, 0.557 million trucks were found to be within load limits, while 1.783 million trucks were found to be overloaded.

The audit report stated that a fine of Rs.10,000 was to be imposed on the overloaded trucks, amounting to Rs.17.83 billion. However, records show that only Rs.1.08 billion was recovered from the overloaded trucks, resulting in a loss of Rs.16.74 billion due to under-recovery of fines.

When contacted, a senior officer of the NHA attempted to explain that the audit miscalculated the amount but admitted there was a discrepancy in the collection. He noted that the imposition of fines is the basic responsibility of the National Highways and Motorway Police and suggested that this audit observation should be addressed accordingly.

He mentioned that, to his knowledge, the NHA had officially questioned such a significant discrepancy in fine collection from the motorway police, but their response is still awaited.

Sources indicated that this issue of mismanagement pertains to just eight weigh stations on the most crowded road in the national network, but similar situations are likely at other weigh stations, where millions of rupees are being embezzled monthly.

The objection was first raised in June 2023 and discussed again in January 2024, but no tangible action has been taken by the Ministry of Communications, as its two subordinate departments continue to shift the burden onto each other.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, in his initial meetings, had directed the strict implementation of axle load regulations on the national road network. However, his orders have not been fully implemented, making it a test case for him to ensure transparency in the system.