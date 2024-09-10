Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Australia mulls ban on children using social media

Australia mulls ban on children using social media
Anadolu
12:04 PM | September 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday announced that his government plans to ban children from using social media.


In a statement, Premier Albanese said that his Labor government will introduce legislation this year to enforce a minimum age for access to social media and other relevant digital platforms.

“We know social media is causing social harm, and it is taking kids away from real friends and real experiences," said the Prime Minister.

However, he didn't share further details about the age limit for children who will not be allowed to use social media.

Albanese added that a Commonwealth-led approach to this important social issue will ensure Australian children are better protected from online harms and that parents and carers are supported.

"It also builds upon the Albanese government’s work to address online harms for young people. In particular, the $6.5 million age assurance trial, which is testing different implementation approaches to help inform policy design," said the statement, published on the Prime Minister's official website.

SC rejects Monal, La Montana, Gloria Jeans' review petitions on National Park closure

On Sunday, local media reported that South Australia has prepared new legislation which will force social media giants to ban children under the age of 14 from their platforms or face penalties.

The new law could also be replicated in other states, ABC News reported.

"The government is now going to step in, we're going to ban kids from getting access to these accounts," said South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024