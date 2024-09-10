Ayaz Sadiq rebukes IG Islamabad, demands immediate release of arrested PTI lawmakers

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker reprimanded Islamabad Inspector General (IG) of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, demanding the immediate release of arrested PTI lawmakers.

"You cannot arrest anyone from the Parliament House or lodges. These parliamentarians should be released immediately," Sadiq asserted, following the arrest of PTI lawmakers after a speech by party leader Ali Muhammad Khan.

Sadiq expressed deep concern, particularly over the arrest of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, questioning the method of arrest and summoning the IG and other senior police officials to address the incident. He emphasized that he would protest the actions, review the footage, and take legal action against those involved.