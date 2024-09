A judicial magistrate in Bannu has issued arrest warrants for Islamabad Judge , his father Dilawar Khan, and his brother Sadiq over allegations of illegally occupying valuable government land.

The case centers on claims of encroachment on public property.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Assistant Registrar Mall Taj Mali Khan, who is implicated in the same case.

The legal action follows allegations that the accused unlawfully took possession of the government land.