Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan released after arrest outside Parliament

Web Desk
7:26 PM | September 10, 2024
National

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was released after being discharged from a case filed at Sangjani police station. Gohar stated he was questioned but not implicated in the case.

Gohar condemned the incident, calling September 9 a "black day" for democracy, alleging that masked men "abducted" 10 PTI MNAs, including himself, from the Assembly gates.

He urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to thoroughly investigate and release the CCTV footage of the incident.

Sources revealed that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had allowed the arrests following the filing of an FIR against PTI lawmakers for violating public rally SOPs.

Web Desk

National

