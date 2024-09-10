BF gets support of small industries for SCCI polls

PESHAWAR - Small factory owners here announced their support for the Businessman Forum (BF) in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) election.

The assurance was given during a lunch hosted by Small Industrialists Association president Wahid Arif Awan in honour of the leadership of the businessman forum here in the SIE Kohat on Monday.

Those who attended the event included FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI’ president Fuad Ishaq, Vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, Life-time President of Anjuman Tajran Haji Mohammad Afzal, former presidents SCCI Faiz Mohammad Faizi, former SVPs Zia-ul-Haq, Shahid Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand and Sohail Javed, Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Zahoor Khan, Sadar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Fazal Wahid, Shamsur Rahim, Malang Jan, Ashfaq Ahmed, officials and members of the association, Hakimuddin Dawood, Manzoor Khan and others.

On the occasion, former President of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar and SCCI Engineer Maqsood Anwar Parvez, President of the SIE Association Waheed Arif Awan, General Secretary Aurangzeb Mohmand and other office-bearers expressed confidence in the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.

The participants said the Businessman Forum had never compromised on the rights and interests of the business community and always believed in selfless service to the community and it had proved that practically.

They said the business community recognized the interests and opportunistic elements.

They said the trading community knew-well that the Businessman Forum is the real representative forum which always resolved the problems of the business community and provided them all kinds of relief.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that BF is the real representative platform of the business community, which had taken proactive steps for the protection of the business community interests that is the reason why the candidates of the Businessmen’s Forum have been elected unopposed for the past 24 years. He claimed BF will clean sweep in the election on the basis of its good performance.

President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion, said that the BF has played a key role in solving the problems of traders’ community under leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour by taking up authorities at provincial and central level.