BISP plants over 530,000 saplings in Green Pakistan initiative

ISLAMABAD - In an effort to contribute to the government’s environmental conservation goals, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has successfully planted 530,578 saplings through the involvement of its registered beneficiaries and staff under the ongoing “Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” plantation drive. The plantation drive was launched on Independence Day with the objective of supporting government efforts to combat climate change, improve air quality, and enhance the green cover across the country. The initiative is taking place across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. BISP employees, along with 9.3 million deserving families, are participating in this campaign, contributing to making Pakistan greener and more sustainable. Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, praised the efforts of the beneficiaries and highlighted the importance of collective action in the fight against climate change. She urged everyone to contribute positively to the country’s development and prosperity, prioritizing national interest over personal gains. The “Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” plantation drive aligns with the government’s broader vision of sustainable development, focusing on mitigating the adverse effects of global warming. The drive is expected to continue, with more saplings being planted in the coming months as part of the government’s commitment to environmental restoration. With over half a million saplings planted, BISP is demonstrating that social welfare programs can effectively contribute to environmental sustainability and the betterment of communities.