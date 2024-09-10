Bomb attack on police van in KP’s South Waziristan injures 13

South Waziristan - A remote-controlled bomb attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan on Monday injured 13 people including six police personnel and seven civilians. According to police officials, the bomb exploded on a police van at Kirkot Road in the Wana Rustam Bazaar. The officials added they reached site of the incident as soon as the blast was reported. The rescue teams shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana. One of the critically injured victims of the attack was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan. Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Hamad Mahmood told media that injured brought to the hospital included both civilians and police personnel. The police sources said that anti-polio campaign in the region had started. At least two police vehicles were being dispatched to Kirkot Road to provide security to the polio workers in the locality, which is when one of the vehicles was targeted in the attack.

The area was cordoned off and investigation into the tragic incident was underway.

According to District Health Officer Dr Inayat Rahman, strict security arrangements had been made throughout the district with 480 police personnel deployed for the security of 297 polio teams.

It should be noted that both security personnel and polio workers remain vulnerable to serious risks of attacks in Pakistan, particularly in its religiously conservative northwestern region.

In many conflict regions, security concerns pose serious risks to polio teams. Over the past decade, dozens of polio workers have been attacked, creating an atmosphere of fear among those tasked with protecting the country’s children.

In July this year, two cops on polio duty were injured in separate attacks in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.