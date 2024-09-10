Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Balochistan highlights education development initiatives at Quetta convocation

CM Balochistan highlights education development initiatives at Quetta convocation
Web Desk
10:00 AM | September 10, 2024
National

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, emphasized the provincial government's commitment to advancing education across the region. Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Government Girls Graduate College in Quetta, he underscored the importance of educational development, particularly for young women.

During his address, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, which aims to offer students opportunities to pursue education abroad. He described the initiative as a significant step towards improving access to higher education and empowering the youth of the province.

In a special note, Mir Sarfraz Bugti also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the martyrs and assured that the government is dedicated to providing enhanced educational facilities for their children. He stressed that the future of the province depends on the quality of education provided to its younger generation, reaffirming the government’s resolve to ensure better opportunities for all students.

PM calls for political stability, continuity of policies

The convocation marked a momentous occasion for the graduates as they were congratulated for their academic achievements.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024