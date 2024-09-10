CM Balochistan highlights education development initiatives at Quetta convocation

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, emphasized the provincial government's commitment to advancing education across the region. Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Government Girls Graduate College in Quetta, he underscored the importance of educational development, particularly for young women.

During his address, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, which aims to offer students opportunities to pursue education abroad. He described the initiative as a significant step towards improving access to higher education and empowering the youth of the province.

In a special note, Mir Sarfraz Bugti also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the martyrs and assured that the government is dedicated to providing enhanced educational facilities for their children. He stressed that the future of the province depends on the quality of education provided to its younger generation, reaffirming the government’s resolve to ensure better opportunities for all students.

The convocation marked a momentous occasion for the graduates as they were congratulated for their academic achievements.