CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces major initiatives for farmers

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled several major initiatives aimed at uplifting the agricultural sector and benefiting farmers across Punjab. These initiatives include the distribution of the Kisan (Farmer) Card, the launch of the Agricultural Mall pilot project, the Green Tractor Scheme, the Agriculture Graduates Internship Program, and the solarization of tube wells.

The distribution of 40,000 Kisan Cards will commence today across 136 tehsils in the province. Farmers can obtain these cards from Agricultural Centers at their local agriculture offices. Starting October 15, farmers will be able to use the Kisan Card for purchasing agricultural inputs for wheat cultivation.

It is expected that over 500,000 farmers will benefit from the Kisan Card, which will allow them to access loans ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 150,000 per acre. The Agricultural Mall pilot project is being launched in Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Sargodha. Through this initiative, farmers will have access to seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, advisory services, loans, and other facilities.

Additionally, the government has approved the Fresh Agriculture Graduates Internship Program, which will provide training to 1,000 agriculture graduates across Punjab. These interns will offer farmers expert advice on improving crop yields. The internship program will begin next week, with interns using geo-mapping to assist farmers.

The CM Green Tractor Scheme will provide 10,000 tractors to farmers within a year, with the Punjab government offering a Rs. 1 million subsidy per tractor. Farmers can apply for the scheme starting September 20, following the release of advertisements.

The Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Scheme is also in its final stages and will soon be launched. Under this scheme, the Punjab government will cover 50% of the costs for converting electric and diesel tube wells to solar power.

The initiatives were reviewed in a meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Minister of Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Agriculture, and other officials in attendance.