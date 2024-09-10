CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay near Sheikhupura

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Ravi Sapphire Bay near Sheikhupura on Monday. She visited the sites of River Training Works and Barrage, and reviewed the construction work at Sapphire Bay. She also inspected the cofferdam site.

Madam chief minister expressed displeasure on a public complaint of forcefully taking their land, and directed the authorities concerned to conduct a third party audit of the matter. She directed to shift the slums coming in the project to suitable places, and agreed to a proposal to form a special team for monitoring the construction quality.

The CM directed to hire world’s best professional consultants for Ravi River City project to ensure best construction quality in Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project.

Both Madam chief minister and Nawaz Sharif were briefed in detail about the River Training Work Development Plan. CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that 46 km channelization will be done in three phases on both sides of River Ravi while 36 percent of the area will be reserved for forests and greenery in the project. He further informed that a 46-km long three-way road will be constructed from Siphon to Hudiara Drain, and three barrages will also be constructed in the Ravi River Front Project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin and other relevant officers were also present.