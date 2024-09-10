Cricket Bosses at the helm must recognise where the team stands today after the dismal Test match defeat against Bangladesh. The entire team, including players, the selection committee, management, and coaches, is equally responsible for such a poor performance. The cricket world, including Pakistan, is filled with legends who are revered today. I still recall how boldly players like Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Shoaib Mohammad, Younis Khan, and Misbah-ul-Haq played with style.

Shoaib Mohammad, in particular, had mastery over his bowling, especially with his “Time Killer” and “Left Ball” techniques. Batters of that era would face each ball with precision and care, staying at the crease to maximise scores, often reaching centuries and double centuries. Praising legends like Javed Miandad and Mudassar Nazar is akin to lighting a candle in daylight, as their greatness speaks for itself. Mudassar Nazar, notably, holds the record for enduring long hours at the crease. Sadly, no one in Pakistan today seems willing to follow in the footsteps of these legends, which may explain the loss to Bangladesh.

SHAMIM AHMAD,

Lahore.