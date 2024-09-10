DC reviews progress of Clean Punjab programme

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office to review cleanliness and sanitation, the availability of machinery for cleaning tasks, and the collection of sanitation fees at the union council level under the Clean Punjab Programme. Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik, Chief Officers of the district council of the division, officers from the Municipal Corporation, and officers from municipal committees, and the Local Government Department were present. The Chief Officers briefed the meeting on the activities of the Clean Punjab Programme under their respective institutions, the collection of sanitation fees, and the availability of machinery. They provided information about the machinery and human resources available to carry out cleaning and drainage work under the Clean Punjab Programme. The Deputy Commissioner stated that efforts should be made to improve sanitation arrangements in urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Programme and to ensure the collection of sanitation fees. On this occasion, relevant officials presented suggestions for enhancing the cleanliness and drainage work under the Clean Punjab Programme.

IUB holds youth conference on climate change

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the United Nations Climate Change Framework Convention and Pak Sar Zameen Bahawalpur and Wasaib organized a youth conference. Climate experts Dr. Malik Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Imran, Sher Shah Khan Bangash, Hamza Qaiser, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Dr. Abid Rashid Gill, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Amir and Syed Farid Mohi-ud-Din attended the conference. Students of Army Public School Bahawalpur and other schools and colleges also participated.

The theme of the event was climate action and youth development. At the end of the conference, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi praised the organizers for the event. Through this event, students will have the opportunity to participate in the International Conference on Climate Change organized by the United Nations next month, where they would be able to raise voice on the effects of climate change and possible solutions at the global forum.