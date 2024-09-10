$3.06b disbursed out of pledged $10.9b for flood relief till June 2024

ISLAMAABD - Out of the pledges of $10.9 billion made by the international community for the recovery of flood affected areas in Pakistan, an amount of $3.064 billion has been disbursed till June 2024.

In Geneva, on January 9, 2023, around $10.9 billion were pledged for the post flood recovery efforts which had hit Pakistan in 2022, and by June 30, 2024, $7.128 billion of the pledged amount has been realised, official of the Economic Affairs Division said while briefing the 4th meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee (PSC) and the Oversight Board on Post-Flood Reconstruction Activities. Of the pledges of $10.9 billion, $6.385 billion were pledged for project financing, by various donors agencies, while $4.6 billion for oil financing. So far, $5.706 billion were realized from project financing, while $1.250 billion were realized from the oil financing. However, the disbursement was only $1.812 billion on account of project financing and $1.250 billion on account of oil financing till June 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and was attended by the Secretary Planning, Secretary Economic Affairs, chief secretaries of all provinces, the country directors of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), the UN Resident Coordinator, the UNDP resident representative, the Deputy Head of Mission of the EU and senior officials from the Planning Commission.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the unprecedented flood that struck Pakistan between June and August 2022, had submerged one-third of the country, affecting 33 million people and displacing nearly 8 million. In response to the 2022 floods, the Ministry of Planning developed the Government of Pakistan’s strategic policy, known as the Resilient, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF). This framework is designed to guide the country’s recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts. The 4RF outlines four key objectives: enhancing governance and institutional capacity to restore lives and livelihoods, reviving economic opportunities, ensuring social inclusion and participation, and restoring and improving basic services and physical infrastructure in a resilient and sustainable manner.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the 2022 floods resulted in a total loss of $30 billion for Pakistan. While the estimated need for recovery was $16.2 billion, “pledges made” so far amount to $10.9 billion, leaving a shortfall of $17.1 billion. The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) estimated that the total damages exceeded $14.9 billion, with economic losses reaching $15.2 billion. The assessment also projected a significant increase in food insecurity, with the number of affected people expected to rise from 7 million to 14.6 million. Additionally, over 2 million housing units were damaged, including 780,000 that were completely destroyed and more than 1.2 million that suffered partial damage.

He noted that a number of initiatives were launched in response to the disaster, with significant commitments made by international partners. Despite this, the 4RF document fully incorporates adaptation and resilience components, ensuring we are prepared for future challenges,” he explained. The minister also underscored the urgency of addressing climate change impacts, pointing out severe weather changes and notable losses in agricultural output, particularly in cotton crops this year. Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed all relevant ministries to identify and resolve the gaps and obstacles hindering flood-resilient projects, stating that these must be addressed with zero tolerance for delays. He also instructed that incomplete PC-I documents should be returned within 15 days to avoid further delays.