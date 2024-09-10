Dubai's Princess Sheikha Mahra launches fragrance named 'Divorce'

Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, who made headlines earlier this year for her public divorce announcement, has now ventured into the world of perfumery with the launch of her new fragrance, aptly named "Divorce."

According to a report, Sheikha Mahra recently took to Instagram to share a teaser of her latest creation, which has quickly gained attention on social media. The video showcased striking visuals of shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther, building intrigue around the product.

In a follow-up post, the princess unveiled the fragrance itself — a sleek black bottle bearing the bold name "Divorce," sparking further conversation online.

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, married industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in May 2023. The couple welcomed a daughter a year later. However, in July, the 30-year-old royal took to Instagram once again to announce her "instant divorce," a post that quickly went viral for its unconventional approach to such personal news.