England announce full-strength squad for Pakistan Tests with Stokes and Crawley returning 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a formidable 17-member squad for their upcoming Test series against Pakistan, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The three-match series is set to take place from October 7 to October 28.

England’s squad boasts two uncapped players: Durham’s fast-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse and Essex’s promising wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox. Additionally, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have made their return to the Test side, adding depth to the team's spin attack.

In a major boost, England’s regular Test captain Ben Stokes, who missed the recent Sri Lanka series due to an injury sustained in The Hundred tournament, also makes his comeback. However, his participation in the Pakistan Tests will be contingent upon his fitness leading up to the series. Left-handed opener Zak Crawley, who has been recovering from a thumb injury sustained during a catching attempt in the final Test against West Indies, has also been included in the squad.

England enter the series with considerable momentum, having secured recent Test series victories over both West Indies and Sri Lanka. In contrast, Pakistan has struggled, losing a home series against Bangladesh 2-0, adding pressure as they look to bounce back. This marks England’s second Test tour of Pakistan in two years. Their last visit in 2022 resulted in a dominant 3-0 series whitewash over the hosts.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation about potential changes to the series venues. It was reported that the second Test, originally slated for Karachi's National Stadium, might be relocated to the UAE due to venue unavailability. However, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently dispelled these rumors, confirming that all three matches will be played in Pakistan as scheduled.

ENGLAND MEN’S TEST SQUAD: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.