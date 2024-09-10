Faisal Vawda slams KP CM Gandapur

During a heated Senate session on Tuesday, Senator launched a scathing attack on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, warning him that if he entered Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan, he would be "sent back as Miss Gandapur."

Vawda challenged the PTI leadership, stating, "You will be laid down if you dare to come," while accusing key PTI figures—Murad Saeed, General Faiz, and the party's founder—of being involved in journalist Arshad Sharif’s death. He alleged that Sharif was killed due to the “dirty politics” of PTI.

As Vawda continued his accusations, PTI senators returned to the chamber. Senator Falak Naz Chitrali questioned Vawda’s legitimacy, asking, “What is his status, and why is he speaking?” Vawda dismissed the question, responding, “I don’t know you, nor your status,” and continued to accuse PTI of dividing the country and insulting "our mothers and sisters."

While PTI senators protested, government senators defended Vawda, who concluded by warning that PTI's attacks on institutions were just the beginning, saying, “The government is weak to stop them.”