Fake agricultural medicines worth Rs20 lakh recovered in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - A major raid by the Pest Warning Department in Vijhyan wala, counterfeit, sub-standard pesticides worth millions of rupees were recovered. Fake agricultural medicines worth Rs20 lakh were recovered. Under the leadership of Director Pest Warning Muhammad Haider, Inspector Agriculture Rao Muhammad Khurram and Rana Muhammad Umar along with their team conducted successful operations in Makhdoompur, Musafer Pul and Talamba Mian Channu. Fake and sub-standard pesticides of worth Rs2 million recovered. According to Director Pest Warning Mohammad Haider, strict action will be taken against those who are selling substandard and fake agricultural medicines across the country. He said those who are cheat will have to go to jail. Supply of quality pesticides to the farmers at cheap prices is their first priority, he added. The growing presence of counterfeit pesticides in the district has become a constant threat to the crop of farmers who unknowingly purchase these substandard products, said a farmer. In response to this issue the district government in coordination with the agriculture department has initiated an operation against these fake pesticide dealers.