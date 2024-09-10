Father arrested over killing of three months son

FAISALABAD - City Samundri police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for killing his infant son during a scuffle with his wife. A police spokesman said Haidar Abbas of Video Market Sammundri tortured his wife Sonia Haneef during a scuffle over some domestic dispute but accidentally his punch hit his son Ali Hasnain (three months). As a result, the baby died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. On information, the City Sammundri police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

Woman among two shot dead

Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in Saddar Jaranwala

police limits on Monday. A police spokesman said Sana Bibi of Chak No 72-GB with her relative Akhtar Bashir was going to Judicial Complex Jaranwala for hearing a murder case when unidentified assailants gunned down them near Chak No 109. On information, Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan took notice of the double murder and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to probe the matter and submit the report at the earliest.

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

The price control magistrates have arrested 105 shopkeepers in addition to sealing 72 shops on charge of sheer violation of price control mechanism during last one week.

Admin Officer DC Office/Focal Persons for Price Control Initiatives Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Monday that price control migrates were activated fully in Faisalabad on specially direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir to curb the mal-trend of profiteering and overcharging across the district.

These magistrates inspected 3678 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars during last one week and took strict action by imposing a total fine of Rs.5.9135 million on 477 profiteers and 645 shopkeepers on overcharging.

They also issued warning to 475 shopkeepers and stall holders over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places besides arresting 105 shopkeepers and sealing 72 shops on sheer violation of price control mechanism during this period, he added.