Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Finance Minister highlights agriculture and IT as key drivers of economic growth

Finance Minister highlights agriculture and IT as key drivers of economic growth
Web Desk
4:01 PM | September 10, 2024
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasized the importance of agriculture and information technology as the backbone of Pakistan's economy and essential drivers of the country's economic growth. He made these remarks during a meeting with Kevin Piccoli, Deputy Director at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in Islamabad today.

The meeting focused on the role of Pakistan's agricultural commodities market and the ongoing collaboration between the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They discussed capacity-building training sessions aimed at developing and regulating the country's commodities futures market.

The Finance Minister noted that while Pakistan's economy grew by 2.38% during the current fiscal year, the agriculture sector played a significant role, achieving an impressive growth rate of 6.25%, largely driven by double-digit growth in major crop production.

He also highlighted that both agriculture and IT are largely influenced by domestic factors, and their consistent growth presents a positive outlook, particularly for their export potential in strengthening the national economy.

