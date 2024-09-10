Finance Minister highlights PM Shehbaz's focus on investment

On Tuesday, Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to attracting investment rather than relying on aid.

He praised the government's efforts, particularly in securing investment from Saudi Arabia, as part of its strategy to stabilize the economy.

Aurangzeb noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) operates independently but hinted at upcoming discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding a loan rollover.

He also clarified that China has not refused to extend its loan to Pakistan.