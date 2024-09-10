Football Legends unite at FIFA Museum to celebrate expanded Women’s World Cup showcases

The FIFA Museum in Zurich hosted a momentous event to celebrate the expansion of its FIFA Women’s World Cup showcases, bringing together legendary figures from the history of women’s football. The event marked an important milestone in honoring the progress of the women’s game and its champions.

Among the distinguished guests were Brazilian football icon Formiga, the only player to have competed in seven FIFA Women’s World Cup™ editions; Norwegian Ann Kristin Aarønes, top scorer and winner of the 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cup™; and Germany’s Ariane Hingst, a two-time World Cup champion (2003 and 2007). These football legends participated in a live panel discussion, sharing personal stories and offering insights into the growth of the sport. They also looked ahead to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, which is set to be a transformative event for women’s football and empowerment in Brazil and South America.

“This event is a celebration of the immense progress achieved in women’s football. We are honored to have such remarkable players here to share their unique stories and to unveil our new FIFA Women’s World Cup showcases,” said Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum. “These showcases reflect our ongoing commitment to women’s football as we expand our collection and dedicate more space to celebrating its history and growth.”

The newly expanded FIFA Women’s World Cup showcases provide a visually rich and comprehensive journey through the history of the women’s game. The displays feature significant objects from each tournament since 1991, dynamic footage from previous editions, and nine unique illustrations by international artists, capturing defining moments and key figures in the sport’s history.

During the event, Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, led a live talk with the attending legends, where they shared personal stories from their illustrious careers and reflected on the evolution of women’s football. The evening concluded with a moving ceremony where Aarønes and Hingst were reunited with the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophies, attaching golden pins to the museum’s Wall of Champions.

Ariane Hingst expressed her pride in being part of the exhibition, noting the power of the showcased objects to inspire future generations: “Visitors can immerse themselves in a time when things were different, and now my shoes, worn during a World Cup, are here for all to see. It brings a smile to my face.”

Brazil’s Formiga hailed the exhibition as a groundbreaking milestone: “This exhibition is a great honor for me and for all players. It shows how far women’s football has come, and I’m proud to be part of this history.”

Former Switzerland international Lara Dickenmann also reflected on the emotional impact of seeing her shirt displayed in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™ showcase, the first tournament Switzerland participated in: “It evokes special emotions, and seeing my jersey in the FIFA Museum alongside so many greats is an incredible honor.”