Free motorcycle scheme for orphan students starts

LAHORE - Regarding the free motorcycle delivery scheme for students, Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi held a meeting under the chairmanship of the steering committee in which the advanced motorcycle delivery scheme was reviewed and various suggestions were considered to improve the delivery. According to the announcement of the Prime Minister, giving free motorcycles to orphan students has also started in Punjab. In this connection for the students’ convenience, booths have been set up in 11 different universities. By setting up a booth, students were helped to open bank accounts and complete other transactions. The Secretary of Transport Punjab said that according to the announcement of the Prime Minister, all the orphans will also be given free motorcycles, and they will be very supportive for the cause of students by providing electric motorcycles. Ahmad Javed Ghazi also said that the students have been given the option of choosing a motorcycle again. Meanwhile, The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 26th meeting of current fiscal year, approved four development schemes of Rs11 billion. Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:Chief Minister Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies - Rs 100 million Chief Minister Skill Development Program for Transgenders - Rs 860 million Construction of Cancer Centre Buildings at Nishtar Hospital, Multan- Rs 940.479 million Institute of Urology & Transplantation, Rawalpindi- Rs 9484.141 million. The PDWP cleared a scheme titled Sewerage System from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore through Trenchless Technology for placing it before ECNEC for further approval.

Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials also attended the meeting and highlighted a collective commitment for advancing provincial development through strategic investment in various sectors.