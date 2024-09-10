Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Gold rate declines by Rs1,100 per tola

APP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs260,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs261,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 to Rs223,251 from Rs224,194 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs204,647 from Rs205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,490 from $2,497, the Association reported.

