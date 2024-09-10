Governor Punjab emphasizes Ulema’s role in maintaining peace

Rawalpindi - Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Monday underscored the pivotal role of Ulemas in upholding peace and countering attempts to sabotage interfaith harmony in Pakistan. His remarks came during a visit to Madrassa Taleem ul Quran, where he met with Maulana Ashraf Ali, the head of the madrassa.

The governor praised the madrassa’s dedication to the Khatam e Nabuwwat (The Finality of the Prophethood) SAW and acknowledged its historic role in religious service since Pakistan’s establishment. He paid a special tribute to Maulana Ashraf Ali for his contributions.

Highlighting Pakistan’s unique foundation in the name of Allah and His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), the governor stressed the need for collective efforts to thwart adversarial designs against national peace. “We all have to thwart the plans of the enemies together,” he said.

Later addressing the media, Governor Sardar Salim reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people and opened the doors of the Governor House for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KPK). He urged Ali Amin Gandapur to avoid spreading unrest and criticized aggressive political rhetoric, stating, “Politics can’t be run by raising Mola Jutt slogans.” The governor condemned Gandapur’s recent comments about journalists as ‘irresponsible’ and called for more responsible behavior in politics.