Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Governor urges KP CM to take vote of confidence

Governor urges KP CM to take vote of confidence
Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to take vote of confidence from the provincial assembly. Speaking to journalists here, Kundi expressed concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, stating that the Chief Minister has failed to restore peace. He called for the Chief Minister to seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, citing a loss of public and lawmakers’ trust in his leadership. Kundi urged the prime minister and the federal interior minister to convene an emergency meeting to address the security crisis in KP. He emphasized that while political accountability is easier, there needs to be a mechanism to hold judges and military officials accountable as well. Kundi also stressed the need for action against those who defy the Constitution and insisted on swift justice for those involved in the May 9 riots.

SU to hold academic convocation for 2019-2023 graduates in Oct

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024