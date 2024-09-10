Historic Moment for Pakistan as Tayyab Ikram set for unopposed re-election as FIH President

Tayyab Ikram, the current President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), is set to be re-elected for a second term during the FIH Congress on November 9, 2024, in Muscat, Oman.

This historic occasion marks the first time in FIH’s history that no other candidates have contested the presidency, effectively ensuring Ikram’s unopposed re-election. This remarkable achievement stands as a proud moment for Pakistan, as Ikram is the first-ever Pakistani to hold this prestigious role.

The nomination deadline, which closed on August 31, 2024, saw no other submissions for the position of FIH President, highlighting the global hockey community’s confidence in Ikram’s leadership. During his tenure, Ikram has made notable strides in fostering unity among continental hockey bodies, strengthening global cooperation, and driving forward the development of the sport. His vision includes the revival and growth of Pakistan’s hockey scene, as well as broader improvements in the country’s sports infrastructure.

With a career spanning several international sports organizations, including the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the Asian Hockey Federation, Ikram is a widely respected sports administrator. His leadership has extended across seven Olympic Games, including Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He currently holds a key role on the Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, further solidifying his influence in the global sports community.

Ikram’s first term as FIH President saw significant advancements for the organization, enhancing its global standing among International Federations under the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF). Notably, FIH was recognized as a finalist for the 2024 IOC Climate Action Award, thanks to initiatives such as the "FIH Give Back to Forest" campaign, underscoring Ikram’s commitment to sustainability.

He also spearheaded the "FIH Empowerment and Engagement Strategy," a flagship initiative aimed at the global development of hockey. This strategy has effectively supported the diverse needs of National Associations (NAs) worldwide, further positioning FIH as a leader in fostering the growth of the sport.

Looking ahead, Ikram is focused on reviving Pakistan’s hockey, describing it as the country’s "greatest sporting asset." He is committed to developing a sustainable model that will inspire a new generation of athletes and restore Pakistan’s prominence on the world stage. “I firmly believe that with the right support, we can reclaim Pakistan’s place as a powerhouse in the hockey world,” he added.