HIU solves shopkeeper murder case with three arrests

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Shams Colony has successfully solved the murder case of a shopkeeper by arresting three dacoits, police said on Monday. The shopkeeper was killed during a robbery in the Shams Colony area. Following the incident, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed swift action. Under IG Rizvi’s orders, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza assigned the HIU team to investigate the case. The HIU has apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder, which occurred during a robbery attempt. The suspects were arrested as part of a major operation aimed at curbing criminal activities in the area. The investigation led to the recovery of two motorcycles used in the crime, three pistols, and stolen items including cash and important documents. Further inquiries revealed that the accused were involved in multiple other armed robberies, targeting both passers-by and shopkeepers.

The suspects were known for using firearms and resorting to violence against victims who resisted. Several cases have been registered against them at Shams Colony Police Station. DIG Islamabad praised the police team for their diligence, stating, “All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are brought to justice.”

He also emphasized that extensive operations are ongoing to tackle organized criminal gangs and maintain law and order in the city.