Hyderabad Police arrest car lifter in injured condition

HYDERABAD - The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road and recovered a stolen car from his possession. Police Spokesperson Awais Rajput informed on Monday that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire with four suspects traveling in a car. According to him, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg while three of his associates escaped. He said that the injured suspect Haji Khan Brohi was later rounded up and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesperson added that a car stolen from Tando Muhammad Khan district was also recovered from the possession of Brohi.