Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Police arrest car lifter in injured condition

APP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road and recovered a stolen car from his possession. Police Spokesperson Awais Rajput informed on Monday that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire with four suspects traveling in a car. According to him, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg while three of his associates escaped. He said that the injured suspect Haji Khan Brohi was later rounded up and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesperson added that a car stolen from Tando Muhammad Khan district was also recovered from the possession of Brohi.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024