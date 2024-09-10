ICCI supports new law regulating public gatherings

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has expressed full support for the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Law 2024,” which regulates public gatherings in the federal capital by controlling their timing, location, and purpose to ensure public order. The law was recently signed into effect by President Asif Ali Zardari, marking significant changes to the regulations governing rallies and processions in Islamabad. Proposed by PML-N member Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, the legislation empowers city officials to evaluate the law and order situation before approving public gatherings. It also allows for the designation of “red zones” or “high-security zones,” where assemblies are prohibited. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, along with Vice Presidents Faad Waheed and Engr.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar, welcomed the new law. They noted that frequent protests and gatherings have become disruptive for residents and businesses, and highlighted similar practices in other countries.

The ICCI leaders pointed out the critical challenges Pakistan faces, including shrinking businesses, rising unemployment, and high power tariffs. They believe the new law will help mitigate the negative impacts of protests, especially with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit scheduled next month, which has raised concerns about road closures affecting security.

The ICCI commended Senator Irfan Siddiqui for his role in advancing a peaceful and business-friendly environment through this legislation, expecting it to positively impact both citizens and the business community.