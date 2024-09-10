India’s Shame

In a powerful display of solidarity and determination, thousands of Indians across the diaspora protested in more than 130 cities across 25 countries on Sunday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata. The tragic death of the 31-year-old, and the horrific circumstances surrounding it, has ignited yet another wave of mass protests, echoing the public outcry following the infamous Nirbhaya bus rape and murder case in Delhi.

Nearly a decade has passed since 2012, but little has changed. The rate of crimes against women in India remains alarmingly high. In fact, with the rise of mobile phones and the internet, these crimes have taken on a new, digital dimension. Women are now harassed, recorded, blackmailed, and made to feel unsafe in online spaces as well. The problem does not stem from India’s educated population, which has long called for a change in the government’s approach. The issue lies with the country’s leadership, which frequently politicizes these incidents, turning them into debates over jurisdiction and political blame, as is currently seen in the ongoing bickering between the BJP and Congress. What is desperately needed is unity on how to tackle this grave issue.

However, challenges persist. Rape is a deeply complex issue in India, often entangled with politics, caste, and social hierarchies. Many alleged rapists, depending on their political affiliations, are even celebrated by their supporters upon release. In cases involving lower castes or marginalized communities, justice is often elusive, with many incidents going unpunished. This attitude seeps into wider society, fostering a culture of impunity.

A stark example of this societal apathy occurred on the same day these global protests took place. In Madhya Pradesh, a woman was raped on the pavement of a busy intersection, and no one intervened. Passers-by stood by, some filming the attack, but none stepped in to stop the assailant. This incident is a chilling reflection of the indifference that has permeated Indian society. A profound shift in societal attitudes is urgently needed if this pervasive problem is to be addressed. Only then can meaningful change take root.