Islamabad ATC grants 8-day physical remand of arrested PTI MNAs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted an eight-day physical remand for 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) arrested by Islamabad police.

The MNAs, including Aamir Dogar, Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Chhata, were apprehended outside the Parliament House on Monday evening.

Following their arrest, the police presented the MNAs before the ATC, where initial arguments led to the judge granting the remand.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar was also present during the hearing.

The arrests stemmed from allegations that the legislators had violated an agreement their party had made with the Islamabad administration regarding a rally in the Sangjrani area.