Karsaz accident accused Natasha Danish denied bail in narcotics case

KARACHI - A Karachi court on Monday rejected the bail petition filed by Natasha Danish, the suspect in Karsaz accident case, in a narcotics case.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate-East had reserved the verdict in the case. Natasha, who has already been granted bail in the main case in lieu of a surety bond of Rs100,000, is presently in jail on judicial remand. Two cases had been registered against the suspect at Bahadurabad police station.

A sessions court in Karachi had last Friday granted bail to her and her husband after the counsel for the victims’ family said that they had pardoned them and were no longer interested in pursuing the case. On August 19, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by Natasha, had hit three motorcycles and another car before overturning.

Sixty-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident, while three others were wounded.

Police had then formed a special team to probe the accident. During the investigation, the driver’s husband, Danish Iqbal, had also been named as a suspect.

However, he was later granted a seven-day protective bail by the Sindh High Court. On August 28, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that the woman was under the influence of a drug at the time of the accident.