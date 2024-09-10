Khawaja Asif urges diplomacy to save Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasized the critical importance of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, describing it as a matter of survival for the country.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Asif advocated for diplomatic negotiations with the United States to resolve issues related to the project, aiming to avoid a potential $18 billion fine.

Asif also criticized the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that he would abandon his principles when a financial benefit is involved. The Defence Minister claimed that the PTI founder had benefited from the very law he had previously challenged in court.

Further, Asif warned that those who challenge the state must be prepared for the consequences. He also suggested that PTI’s founder would be scrutinized if it were revealed that former General Faiz Hameed acted on his instructions.