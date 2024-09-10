Khawaja Asif challenges Gandapur to get Imran freed within 15 days

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE - The Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, has challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM), Ali Amin Gandapur, to stand by his statements and prove his words by releasing his leader Imran Khan within 15 days.

In a strong reaction to CM Gandapur’s recent address to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif condemned Gandapur’s threats to attack Punjab with his party’s Pashtun workers to hold a rally in Lahore. The Defence Minister also condemned CM Gandapur’s references to compare Bangladesh’s recent movement and violent change in regime with Pakistan. Khawaja Asif further criticized the KP CM, stating that Gandapur has failed to control terrorism in his constituency. He suggested he go there with his party workers’ army to maintain peace in the area first and then move towards Punjab.

He also questioned CM Gandapur’s claim of having an army (of workers), suggesting that if he indeed has such forces, he should use them to control terrorism. Khawaja Asif added that if CM Gandapur fails to control terrorism, it implies that he is an ally of terrorists. Addressing the PTI rally in Islamabad, Ali Amin Gandapur said that they will not allow the military trial of Imran Khan. He claimed all cases against PTI founder Imran Khan have been ended. He warned that “if the govt does not release Imran Khan in two weeks, then they will take him out of Adiala Jail.” He announced that PTI will hold its next rally in Lahore no matter if they get NOC or not.

Meanwhile, responding to KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s claim that he will have Imran Khan released from jail within 15 days, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday asked him to do the same in 20 days. Addressing a press conference at the DGPR, the information minister said that Gandapur talked about launching an attack on Punjab, but Punjab police knew how to deal with such elements. She said corrupt Khan is not imprisoned for goat theft, he has committed corruption worth billions. “Whenever PTI members come out, they cause destruction, arson, and chaos. Besides the official contingent, there were no more than 3,000 people at their Jalsa”, she observed. Azma said Gandapur had crossed the line again and showed his upbringing. “His wife and mother should advise him not to use such language about women”, she remarked, adding that the women of Punjab knew how to defend themselves.

She added that everything she had said earlier about PTI had proven 100 percent true. “I had said that the ‘Fitna Gang’ would try to create chaos in Pakistan, and that is exactly what happened. They attacked police officers with stones yesterday. They also spewed venom against female journalists.” The Information Minister said, “I want to ask: state funds were recklessly used yesterday—will anyone question them about it? If you release the people responsible for the May 9 incident, this is what will happen. These people pay extortion to the TTP to win the election in KPK. Who will now allow them to hold another rally after what they did yesterday? Even Zartaj Gul acted like Tarzan yesterday, toppling containers. “I urge the state of Pakistan and the federal government not to pardon anyone for what happened yesterday. Even Achakzai has called them an ill-mannered and disorganized party. They cannot develop any plans in KP, but the progress being made in Punjab fills them with envy,” she said.