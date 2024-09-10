Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launches Child Protection Unit in District Khyber

In a significant move to enhance child welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Merged Districts, the provincial government has inaugurated a Child Protection Unit (CPU) in District Khyber. This new unit is aimed at safeguarding children's rights and addressing issues of abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, was attended by Additional Secretary of the Social Welfare Department KP, Muhammad Farooq, who was the Chief Guest. Farooq emphasized that the establishment of the CPU underscores the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable children and fostering a safer environment. He praised the Department of Social Welfare for successfully setting up the CPU and stressed the importance of collective action in tackling child abuse and exploitation.

The CPU will focus on identifying, preventing, and responding to cases involving children at risk, ensuring their fundamental rights to life, development, and protection. Farooq also highlighted the necessity for collaboration between various departments and communities to build a robust protective system for children.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Sana Ullah Khan, reaffirmed the district administration's support for the CPU, ensuring that necessary resources are provided to uphold children's rights. He noted that District Child Protection Committees have been established under the KP Child Protection Act 2010 to further protect children’s rights.

Ejaz Khan, Deputy Chief/Protection Officer KP-CPWC, discussed the significance of the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and presented data on child protection in the Merged Districts. Reshma Afridi, President of the Female Community-Based Child Protection Committees (CB-CPC), shared her experiences, highlighting the progress made in empowering women and improving access to child protection services.

The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq, along with other dignitaries, to officially open the Child Protection Unit.

Muhammad Naeem, Director of Social Welfare (MDs), expressed his gratitude to participants and thanked UNICEF for their ongoing support. He acknowledged UNICEF's role in enhancing the effectiveness of community-based child protection efforts and staff training initiatives.

The inauguration marks a crucial step in strengthening the child protection framework in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Merged Districts, aiming to create a safer environment for children and improve their overall well-being.