KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur returns safely after 7-hour absence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has safely returned to the CM House after a seven-hour period of unavailability, which followed a crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

PTI MNA Shahid Khattak confirmed the development on his X account, reassuring that Gandapur had returned safely. Concerns had risen among PTI members during his absence.

Sources revealed that Gandapur’s mobile phone had been inactive due to mobile jammers at a meeting he was attending, making it difficult to contact him. He was initially without his security team but has since summoned them and left the meeting location.

Faisal Amin, Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother, also confirmed his safe return to the Chief Minister House in Peshawar. The KP Chief Minister had been attending a long meeting in Islamabad during the time he was unreachable.

Earlier, Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside the National Assembly, following the arrests of PTI MNA Sher Afzal and leader Shoaib Shaheen in the capital.