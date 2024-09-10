KP Governor rejects summary for CM adviser appointment

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has refused to sign the summary for the induction of a new adviser to provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the cabinet.

In his remarks, the governor has said that under section 11 of article 130 of the constitution, the chief minister is not authorized to have more than five advisers in the cabinet. So far, the KP governor had given approval to the summary of appointment of advisers in the provincial cabinet when it was sent by the chief minister. It is to be seen how Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet will react on the rejection of the summary by the governor.

The KP governor and chief minister belong to the same Dera Ismail Khan district but they have been at loggerheads from day one. The chief minister on a number of occasions had issued fiery statements against the governor. Governor Kundi has been critical of the provincial government after accusing it of failure in maintaining law and order and addressing other basic issues.