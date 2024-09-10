KP govt to set up KMU branches in DIK, Karak, Chitral, merged areas

Peshawar - In a major step toward improving healthcare and education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to establish Khyber Medical University (KMU) Health Institutes in DI Khan, Karak, Chitral and merged tribal districts.

This initiative is part of the KP government’s commitment to provide education and health facilities in remote and underserved areas of the province, said a handout issued here.

A delegation of KMU recently visited DI Khan, Karak, Bajaur, and Mohmand districts under the direction of the KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, to evaluate the sites for these new institutes. Meena Khan emphasised that delivering quality education and healthcare services to the integrated tribal and remote districts remains top priority for the current provincial government.

“The establishment of allied health institutes managed by KMU in these underserved areas is aimed at providing much-needed education and health facilities. This is a core mission of our government,” stated Meena Khan Afridi during a series of meetings held on the project. Afridi further remarked, “Implementation of this crucial project will offer the youth in these districts an access to medical education, right at their doorstep. We are committed to ensure that all necessary resources and facilities are provided to KMU to make this initiative a success,” he added.

The KMU Health Institutes will not only provide modern health education but will also serve as training centres designed to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the region. These institutes will offer specialised clinical services in areas such as diabetes, hypertension, gastroenterology, physiotherapy, nutrition, radiology, and laboratory services, which will be integrated with the main hospital of KMU.

The provincial government, through the Higher Education Department, will ensure that KMU has access to all required infrastructure and resources to establish these institutes. Afridi said that he will personally oversee the progress of the project on weekly basis, while KMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Haq committed to ensure that both academic classes and clinical services will begin in the current academic session.

This initiative is expected to benefit local communities, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to raise healthcare standards across the province.